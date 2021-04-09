Study: Facebook delivers biased job ads, skewed by gender

FILE - This July 30, 2019 photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store in Chicago. Facebook is showing different job ads to women and men in a way that might run afoul of anti-discrimination laws, according to a new study. University of Southern California researchers who examined the ad-delivery algorithms of Facebook and LinkedIn found that Facebook’s were skewed by gender beyond what can be legally justified by differences in job qualifications. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File