Russia moves to extinguish pro-Navalny 'flashlight' protests

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The January protests in scores of cities across the sprawling country were the largest outpouring of discontent in years and appeared to have rattled the Kremlin. Police reportedly arrested about 10,000 people in the protests and many demonstrators were beaten, while state media sought to downplay the scale of the protests. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)