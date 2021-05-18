UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a man receives his Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a medical staffer at Guru Nanak Darbar temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates says it will offer booster shots to those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination. The announcement Tuesday, May 18, 2021, comes after some in the UAE received a third shot amid concerns of a low antibody response from the vaccine. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)