Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters in Juneau, Alaska. Murkowski, a Republican, has not said whether she will seek re-election in 2022, but Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka announced plans on Monday, March 29, 2021, to enter the race as a Republican. (AP Photo, File/Becky Bohrer)