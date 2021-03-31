The Latest: Quebec locking down 3 cities over virus surge

A pharmacist working for the Seattle Indian Health Board holds a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, March 15, 2021, at a SIHB clinic in Seattle. The SIHB began vaccinating front line staff from Seattle Public Schools Monday, including substitute teachers, custodians, nutrition services staff, special education teachers, and instructional aides, after determining they had enough doses of the vaccine to share with school workers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)