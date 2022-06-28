Lankford wins GOP primary in race for U.S. Senate seat

FILE - Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. Mullin is among the candidates running for Oklahoma Senate. With the announcement earlier this year that longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to step down from office early, Oklahoma voters have the rare opportunity to cast ballots on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, for candidates for both of the state's U.S. Senate seats. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)