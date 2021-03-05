Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital

An ambulance leaves the St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated in London, Friday, March 5, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital. The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)