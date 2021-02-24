Palm Beach County refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor the recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests from some public officials who don’t see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)