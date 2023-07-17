In California's wide-open Senate race, Rep. Adam Schiff builds big fundraising edge

FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has built up a substantial fundraising advantage over his chief rivals, Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Porter, in California's 2024 U.S. Senate contest. Federal records show the congressman has nearly $30 million in his campaign stockpile as of June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)