French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron

Reporters wait outside the courtroom as the 28-year-old man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron is tried, facing possible jail time and a fine if found guilty of assaulting a public official, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Valence, central France. Damien Tarel was quickly arrested after the swipe Tuesday that caught Macron in the face with an audible thwack as the French leader was greeting a crowd in southeast France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cirpriani)