G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1974, file photo, G. Gordon Liddy wears a beard and a mustache upon his release in Washington. Liddy posted a $5,000 bond after serving 21 months in jail. Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, has died at age 90. His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the death Tuesday, March 30, 2021, but did not reveal the cause. (AP Photo/File)