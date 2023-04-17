Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 8, 2023. A lawyer for jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. said Thursday, April 6 that the prosecutor in his closed-door trial for treason and spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine has called for a sentence of 25 years in prison. Kara-Murza, a journalist and a prominent opponent of the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago. (AP Photo, File)