Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

Photographers try to take a picture inside a building which houses the lawyer's office of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, Australia. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Australian government revoked tennis star Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins. Djokovic’s lawyers appealed the latest cancellation and a hearing is scheduled for Sunday, nearly a week after they successfully overturned the first one on procedural grounds. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)