Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax. Attorney Christopher Mattei's comments came during a video conference hearing before a Connecticut judge on how much punitive damages the Infowars host and his company, Free Speech Systems, should pay victims' families. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)