James Brown's emcee gets funeral sendoff with shiny cape

Deanna Brown-Thomas, daughter of the late soul singer James Brown, drapes one of her father's capes over the casket of Danny Ray during the funeral for Danny Ray at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Danny Ray spent years as the emcee for James Brown, and part of his job during performances was draping capes on the Godfather of Soul. Ray was 85 when he died Feb. 2 in Augusta, Georgia.(Michael Holohan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)