Republic of Congo candidate hospitalized with COVID-19

Supporters of President Denis Sassou N'Guesso cheer during the last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Zed Lebon)