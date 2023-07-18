Judge refuses to toss discrimination lawsuits over Georgia voting districts

FILE - Georgia state Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, introduces a map of state Senate districts at the Georgia Capitol on Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. State lawmakers passed that and other maps. A federal judge on Monday, July 17, 2023, cleared the way for a September 2023 trial challenging legislative and congressional maps over claims that they discriminate against Black voters. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)