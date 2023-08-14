Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison

FILE - Supporters of the family of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén march to the White House along the National Mall as Capitol Hill is seen in the distance after a news conference in Washington, July 30, 2020. A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, to 30 years in prison for helping to dispose of the body of U.S. soldier Guillén. The 2020 killing led to changes in how women in the military can report sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)