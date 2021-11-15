UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident

Police activity in Sutcliffe Street, in the Kensington area of the city after an explosion at the Liverpool Women's Hospital killed one person and injured another on Sunday, in Liverpool, England, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cabbie’s quick actions had averted a potential disaster. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)