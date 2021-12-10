AP sources: US hostage envoy visited Venezuela this week

A mural depicting late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez adorns a wall at his home town Sabaneta, in Barinas state in Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro named Former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza via a livestream as the ruling party's candidate to the gubernatorial race for Barinas State. The announcement came less than a week after the country's highest court disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano for the governorship of Barinas as he was leading the vote count, a move that has become emblematic of what the opposition says are unfair election conditions. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)