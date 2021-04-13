Prince Philip shaped, and was shaped by, a century of tumult

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 14, 2014, Britain's Prince Charles talks with Canadian author and Oxford University professor Margaret MacMillan, right, during a reception for Canadians living and working in the UK at St James's Palace in London. Prince Philip who died Friday April 9, 2021, aged 99, lived through a tumultuous century of war and upheavals, but he helped forge a period of stability for the British monarchy under his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Historian Margaret MacMillan says “Philip’s life bookends that great moment of transition at the end of the First World War" and another major moment of transition today.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)