Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants

A Federal Police vehicle escorts rejected travellers on the empty A93 motorway near Kiefersfelden, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 to the first exit in Germany so that they can turn around there and drive back to Austria. Germany has implemented tighter border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)