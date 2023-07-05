For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth, as global temperature matches record set Tuesday

The San Antonio Fire spreads uphill west of Petaluma, Ca., Friday, June 30, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)