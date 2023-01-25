Afghan soldier seeking US asylum freed from Texas custody

In this photograph provided by Sami-ullah Safi, his brother, Abdul Wasi Safi, right, is shown in Mazar-e Sharif, a city in northern Afghanistan, in 2019. Safi's brother, who's called Wasi by his family, was an intelligence officer with the Afghan National Security Forces, providing U.S. armed forces with information for operations against terrorists, said Sami-ullah Safi. Wasi was arrested after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas in September 2022, and charged with a federal misdemeanor related to wrongly entering the country and placed in a detention center in Central Texas. (Sami-ulla Safi)