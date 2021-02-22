Uganda's Wine withdraws court challenge to election results

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, gestures as he speaks to the media outside his house after government soldiers withdrew from it, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda. Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 released a list of 243 people who have allegedly been abducted by the security forces, piling pressure on the government to find those missing amid continuing political tensions after last month's elections. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki, File)