Damian Lewis, Ian Rankin honored by queen on her jubilee

FILE - Actor Damian Lewis and partner actress Helen McRory pose for photographers on arrival at the 2019 BAFTA Television Awards in London, May 12, 2019. Lewis is among hundreds of Britons honored by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as she celebrates 70 years on the throne. Lewis, 51, was recognized for services to drama and charity. He and his wife Helen McCrory raised money for a charity providing meals to health care workers during COVID-19 lockdowns. McCrory, an actor who starred in TV drama “Peaky Blinders,” died of cancer in 2021 aged 52. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)