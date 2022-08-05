GOP Rep. who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

FILE - Joe Kent, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., for her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, poses for a photo on Feb. 23, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, dropped to just over 23% by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump. (Taylor Balkom/The Columbian via AP, File)