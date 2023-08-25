Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. A Missouri judge said Friday, Aug. 25, that a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect. St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer ruled that the law will kick in Monday, Aug. 28, as previously scheduled. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)