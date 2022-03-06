Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

A young girl who fled the war in Ukraine sits on a bus to leave Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin's rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. He likened the West's sanctions on Russia to "declaring war." (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)