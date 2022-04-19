Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, serves tea to her neighbour Valentyna Volynets, 59, after boiling water for her on a makeshift fire in a public garden near their building in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Monday, April 18, 2022. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)