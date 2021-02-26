Human trafficking charges novel approach in gymnastics case

John Geddert watches his gymnastics students during practice in December 2011. Geddert, a former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, killed himself Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. (Greg DeRuiter/Lansing State Journal via AP)