Fuel explosion in Lebanon kills 20, wounding dozens

Lebanese Red Cross volunteers gather at a street next to the scene where a fuel tanker exploded, in Tleil village, north Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. A fuel tanker exploded early Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing and wounded several people, the Lebanese Red Cross said. The explosion comes as Lebanon faces a severe fuel shortage that has been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government's inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel. (AP Photo)