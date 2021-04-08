Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias

Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)