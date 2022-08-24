Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers sue for over $878K in fees

FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York, July 2, 2020. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman which helped defend Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)