Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit

FILE - in this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex arrives to visit Abbey Road Studios in London. Prince Harry has accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of British tabloid The Mail on Sunday and its online version, it is reported Monday Feb. 1, 2021, in a libel lawsuit relating to articles about his relationship with the British armed forces. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)