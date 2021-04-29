Statues to hatchet-wielding colonist reconsidered

A detail of a statue of Hannah Duston, dated 1879, shows a hatchet in Duston's hand, in the Grand Army of the Republic Park, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Haverhill, Mass., meant to honor the English colonist who, legend has it, slaughtered her Native American captors after the gruesome killing of her baby. But the statue in Haverhill, and another of Duston in New Hampshire, are being reconsidered amid the nationwide reckoning on racism and controversial public monuments. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)