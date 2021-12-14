The AP Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran blurred

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrives for an interview with The Associated Press, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Grossi, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran's program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)