Hundreds in California line up for blooming 'corpse flower'

People line up to take photos with a rare corpse flower in Alameda, Calif., on May 17, 2021. Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower, so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms, after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors. Solomon Leyva, a nursery owner in Alameda who deals in exceptionally rare plants, decided to wheel it Monday to the abandoned building, where a line of people stretched down the block for most of the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (Peter Hartlaub/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)