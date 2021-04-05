ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March

Joe Got Prince who works for the the Goyenechea family at the Maemax Market and restaurant holds a Halo-Halo dessert in La Vergne, Tenn., on March 25, 2021. There are dozens of global markets in Middle Tennessee, each selling hard-to-find foods and ingredients from cuisines around the world. Shops like Maemax represent a growing industry nationally — while the overall American supermarket industry grew just 0.6 percent from 2015 to 2020, the globally-focused supermarket industry grew 3 percent over that same period.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP)