Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

Supporters gather round a vehicle carrying former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians head to the voting booth again to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who are facing each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)