Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing

A security officer patrols the gated Warren E. Burger Federal Building as jury selection begins in the trial of ex-Minneapolis officers charged in the George Floyd killing in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the proceedings. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)