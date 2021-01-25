Group: Pakistani Baloch dissident buried amid high security

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, supporters of Baloch political activist Karima Baloch hold here portrait during a demonstration to condemn her killing, in Karachi, Pakistan. Baloch, who died in exile in Canada last month, was brought home and laid to rest in her home village in the southwestern Baluchistan province under tight security, activists said Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)