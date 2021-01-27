US durable goods orders show modest 0.2% December gain

Worker Javad Memarzadeh, of Needham, Mass., right, dusts washers in a display, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November Â with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain. The Commerce Department said Wednesday, Dec. 23 that the November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)