Arab spacecraft enters orbit around Mars in historic flight

An Emirati man takes video with his phone as from left to right, Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, celebrate after the Hope Probe enters Mars orbit as a part of the Emirates Mars mission, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)