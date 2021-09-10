Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

FILE - In this April 2, 2005 file photo, Zakaria Zubeidi, center, then local leader of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and other militants march in the West Bank town of Jenin during a rally to mark the third anniversary of the assault by the Israeli army on the Jenin refugee camp. For nearly two decades, Zubeidi has been an object of fascination for Israelis and Palestinians alike, who have seen his progression from a child actor to a swaggering militant, to the scarred face of a West Bank theater promoting “cultural resistance” to Israeli occupation. In his latest act, he has emerged as one of Israel's most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 with five other Palestinian militants. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ballas, File)