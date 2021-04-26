US marks slowest population growth since the Depression

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, people overlook the skyline of Los Angeles. California is losing a U.S. House seat for the first time, dropping its delegation from 53 to 52 members. That's according to Census Bureau population data released Monday, April 26, 2021, that determines how the nation's 435 House seats are allocated. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)