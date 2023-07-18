Alaska volcano's weeklong eruption eases after spewing another massive ash cloud

This web camera image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows glowing lava erupting within the summit crater of Shishaldin around 12:30 a.m. AKDT, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, as seen from the WTUG webcam located NW of the volcano. The ongoing eruption of a remote the volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large Tuesday warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions.(Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)