Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Six-year-old Harper Halvorson carries bouquets of flowers to place a makeshift memorial for victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)