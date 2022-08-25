Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows James Coddington. Oklahoma executed Coddington on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. He received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)