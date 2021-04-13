Consumer prices jump 0.6% in March, biggest gain since 2012

FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, shoppers look at items in Bed, Bath and Beyond, in New York. U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big gains were expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)